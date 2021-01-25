Special Weather Statement issued January 25 at 3:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Picacho Peak State Park to

16 miles southwest of Avra Valley. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Oracle, Mammoth,

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Eloy,

Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saddlebrooke, South Tucson, Three

Points, Avra Valley, San Manuel and Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation.