Special Weather Statement issued January 25 at 1:53PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 153 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Laveen to near Sonoran National Monument.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande,

Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Laveen, East Mesa, Sun Lakes,

Maricopa, Queen Creek, Estrella, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian

Community, South Phoenix, Usery Mountain Park and San Tan Valley.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 147 and 187.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 199.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 198.