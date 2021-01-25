Special Weather Statement issued January 25 at 1:47PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 146 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles north of Pisinemo, or 30 miles northwest of Sells, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

Hail up to half an inch and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible

with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk,

Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin, Mountain Village, San

Luis, Santa Rosa School and San Simon West.