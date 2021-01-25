Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued January 25 at 3:16PM MST until January 25 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 312 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of

San Isidro, or 24 miles northeast of Sells, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Queens Well, No:ligk, Comobabi, South

Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya, San Luis – Sells

District, Pan Tak and Rincon.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 107 and 109, and between

mile markers 123 and 137.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.