Arizona beats rival Arizona State 80-67 for season sweep

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 18 points, Azoulas Tubelis had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona dominated Arizona State early in an 80-67 victory. The Wildcats rallied from a late seven-point deficit to beat Arizona State on a last-second shot on Thursday. Arizona overwhelmed the Sun Devils from the opening tip in the rematch, building a double-digit lead in the first three minutes, 22 by halftime. The Wildcats shot 54% and held on through some shaky moments in the second half to sweep the season series for the fourth time in 6 years. Remy Martin had 24 points and Jalen Graham finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Arizona State.