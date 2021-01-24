Winter Weather Advisory issued January 24 at 2:14AM MST until January 24 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 5000 feet, snow.

Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches. For the

Winter Storm Watch above 4000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total

snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Winds could

gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pinal/Superstition Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this

evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday morning

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.