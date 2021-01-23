Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 9:12PM MST until January 24 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 9:12PM MST until January 24 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, Total snow accumulations
3-7 inches between 6000-7000 feet, with up to 12 inches above
7000 feet. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible.
Total snow accumulations of 3-8 inches between 4000-7000 feet,
with 8-16 inches above 7000 feet. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties,
Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon
and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina
and Rincon Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 PM MST
Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, Monday afternoon through
Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting of snow is possible
in the higher elevations and across passes.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow accumulations that may seriously impact travel. Gusty winds
and blowing snow is also possible. Those planning travel into the
watch area should prepare for difficult winter driving
conditions.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio
stations…or your cable television service provider for updates
on this Winter Storm.