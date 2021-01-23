Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:39AM MST until January 24 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another storm will impact the area Monday

afternoon into Tuesday with heavier snowfall possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio

stations…or your cable television service provider for updates

on this Winter Storm.