Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:00PM MST until January 24 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON AROUND 4000 FEET AND ABOVE…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, Total snow accumulations

3-7 inches 6000-7000 feet with up to 12 inches above 7000 feet.

For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 3-8 4000-7000 feet, with 8-16 inches above

7000 feet. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties,

Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon

and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina

and Rincon Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 PM MST

Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting of snow is possible in

the higher elevations and across passes.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow accumulations that may seriously impact travel. Gusty winds

and blowing snow is also possible. Those planning travel into the

watch area should prepare for difficult winter driving

conditions.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio

stations…or your cable television service provider for updates

on this Winter Storm.