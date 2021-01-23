Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:00PM MST until January 24 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:00PM MST until January 24 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON AROUND 4000 FEET AND ABOVE…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, Total snow accumulations
3-7 inches 6000-7000 feet with up to 12 inches above 7000 feet.
For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3-8 4000-7000 feet, with 8-16 inches above
7000 feet. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties,
Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon
and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina
and Rincon Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 PM MST
Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting of snow is possible in
the higher elevations and across passes.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow accumulations that may seriously impact travel. Gusty winds
and blowing snow is also possible. Those planning travel into the
watch area should prepare for difficult winter driving
conditions.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio
stations…or your cable television service provider for updates
on this Winter Storm.