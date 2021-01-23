Arizona reports 7,316 new COVID-19 cases; 169 new virus-related deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Arizona Department of Health Services added 7,316 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Friday.

The state also reported 169 new COVID-19 deaths.

So far, Arizona has seen 715,357 known cases of the virus and 12,170 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,717,627 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 14.0% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

