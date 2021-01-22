USDA: Bob Evans Farms recalls pork sausage product

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVOA)– On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) warned consumers about a recall issued by Bob Evans Farm's pork sausage product.

According to a USDA news release, Bob Evans Farms, Inc. has begun recalling approximately 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber.

The USDA said the raw, pork sausage was produced on December 17.

The following product is subject to recall:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

The USDA said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.