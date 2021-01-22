Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 7:28AM MST until January 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Visibility as below 1/4 mile at times in dense fog.

* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San

Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet,

including Nogales, Sierra Vista, and Douglas, and other

locations mainly south and east of Tucson.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.