Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 7:28AM MST until January 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 7:28AM MST until January 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
* WHAT…Visibility as below 1/4 mile at times in dense fog.
* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet,
including Nogales, Sierra Vista, and Douglas, and other
locations mainly south and east of Tucson.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.