Tubelis’ tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis scored on a tip-in at the buzzer after blocking Remy Martin’s shot at the other end, capping Arizona’s 84-82 comeback victory over rival Arizona State. Arizona trailed by seven late in the second half, but rallied to tie it at 82-all with a minute left. Tubelis blocked Remy Martin’s layup attempt with 9 seconds left and the Wildcats rushed the ball up the floor. James Akinjo shot an air ball on a 3-point attempt while being harassed by Josh Christopher, but Tubelis plucked the ball out of the air and laid it over the rim, sending the Wildcats rushing onto the floor.