AZ lawmakers ready to ‘get to work’ with their new leader

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona lawmakers will now be working with the country's new leader.

Some of them attended President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in person, while others watched from home.

News 4 Tucson spoke to them Wednesday and as they set party lines aside and welcomed our new President.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey attended the inaugural ceremony in Washington D.C.

"Proud to represent the state of Arizona at our nation's 59th presidential inauguration with my son Joe and honor a peaceful transition of power," said Ducey.

Senator Mark Kelly and his wife Gabrielle Giffords were also in attendance.

"I look forward to working with the Biden administration, as well as my Republican and Democratic colleagues, to rebuild our economy, effectively distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, invest in infrastructure, and create a more prosperous future for all Arizonans," said Kelly.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema posted on Twitter before the ceremony that said, "Good morning, Arizona. It's a new day."

Representative Ann Kirkpatrick said healing begins today.

"Watching our new President and first-ever woman Vice President take their oaths of office this morning brought me, and millions of Americans, feelings of joy, hope, and renewed faith in our democracy," said Kirkpatrick.

Representative Raul Grijalva also released a statement to News 4 Tucson.

"Despite the darkness and horrors of the four years of a Trump Presidency, President Biden is taking action on his first day in office to move us back into the light," said Grijalva.

The lawmakers say it is time to unite and get to work.