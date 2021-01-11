Farm Bureau gives more than $5 million to support local communities during COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Sunday, the American Farm Bureau Foundation announced its network of state and county Farm Bureaus across the country provided $5.4 million and 1.4 million pounds of food to local food banks, food pantries and COVID-19 pandemic relief programs.

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 when consumers began to see empty grocery store shelves, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s #StillFarming social media campaign built public confidence in farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to produce food and reassured consumers of the strength of the U.S. food supply," the AFBF said in a news release. "Building on this initiative, AFBF launched a #StillFarming line of merchandise, with half of the proceeds benefiting Feeding America and half benefiting the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, to give back to the communities that trusted farmers to feed their families throughout this difficult time."

The AFBF said this support ensured that farmers and ranchers had the resources they needed to continue operating and to ensure the integrity of the food supply chain.

