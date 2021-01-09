Arizona passes 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – 11,094 new Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Saturday.

The state also reported 88 COVID-19 related deaths.

So far, Arizona has seen 607,345 known cases of the virus and 10,036 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,442,738 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 13.1% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

COVID-19 Resources: