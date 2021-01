TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department officials have reported that three people are in the hospital and in critical condition after they responded to a house fire in the area of 2200 block of E. Irene Vista Thursday evening.

HOUSE FIRE 🔥 Three patients in critical condition have been transported from a house fire in the 2200 block of E. Irene Vista. It was just after 9:15 Thursday evening #TucsonFire units responded to the area, where initial units on scene observed a fully involved house fire... pic.twitter.com/NgzQ6qJJqq — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) January 8, 2021

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and being investigated.

