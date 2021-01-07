Green Valley, Drexel Heights firefighters receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - Firefighters with Green Valley Fire District and Drexel Heights Fire District received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine this week.

On Monday, Pima County Health Department shared that it is well into distributing the vaccine to the groups under its Phase 1A plan.

Under Phase 1A, the county began administering vaccine doses in December to healthcare workers, healthcare support occupations, emergency medical services workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.

According to the county, fire department and EMS personnel are permitted to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A.

On Thursday, Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire Districts announced that they distributing the Moderna vaccine to its firefighters.

“Protecting our firefighters is extremely important so they can continue to protect the communities we serve.” said Chief Doug Chappell with the Drexel Heights Fire District. “We are happy to be able to offer these vaccines to our employees and look forward to our second round doses next month.”

As of Jan. 5, the county has administered 22,224 doses of the vaccine. Health officials say that Pima County will enter Phase 1B of its distribution plan in the coming weeks.

“I’m just very glad for the opportunity in receiving the vaccine to protect my family and the community members that I serve on a daily basis," Capt. Thomas Beckel of GVFD said. "My biggest fear has also been taking this home to my family after getting off shift.”

For more information about Pima County's distribution plan, visit webcms.pima.gov.