Federal Agencies Release Statement on Investigation into Cybersecurity Incident

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced the National Security Council created a task force to investigate a major national cyber incident involving federal government networks.

The task force is known as the Cyber Unified Coordination Group (UCG). It is made up of the FBI, CISA, and ODNI with support from NSA. The purpose of the task force is to coordinate the investigation and remediation of what the ODNI called in a news release, a "significant cyber incident" involving federal government networks.

"This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate," UCG said. "The UCG will continue taking every necessary action to investigate, remediate, and share information with our partners and the American people."

According to the news release, the UCG is working to understand the scope of the incident but has the following updates on its investigative and mitigation efforts.

"This work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks," UCG said. "At this time, we believe this was, and continues to be, an intelligence gathering effort. We are taking all necessary steps to understand the full scope of this campaign and respond accordingly."

UCG said it believes that of the approximately 18,000 affected public and private sector customers of SolarWinds' Orion products, a much smaller number has been compromised by follow-on activity on their systems. We have so far identified fewer than 10 U.S. government agencies that fall into this category, and are working to identify the nongovernment entities who also may be impacted.

The FBI's investigation is currently focused on identifying victims, collecting evidence, analyzing the evidence to determine further attribution, and sharing results with government and private sector partners to inform operations, the intelligence picture, and network defense.

The CISA is focused on sharing information quickly with our government and private sector partners as we work to understand the extent of this campaign and the level of exploitation.