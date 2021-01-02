Mathurin, Brown Jr. help Arizona beat Washington St. in 2OT

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Bennedict Mathurin had his first career double-double, Terrell Brown Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and Arizona beat Washington State 86-82 in double overtime. Mathurin was 8-of-12 shooting and finished with career highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds and Brown scored 15 points. Brown’s 3-pointer broke an 81-all tie and, after WSU’s Isaac Bonton made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Mathurin hit two foul shots with nine seconds left to cap the scoring. Bonton led the Cougars with 25 points. WSU was outscored 25-19 from the foul line despite attempting five more (37) free throws than the Wildcats. The Cougars made just 5 of 14 from the stripe after regulation.