How to Avoid Scams this Tax Season

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tax season is around the corner and so are potential scammers, according to the Better Buisness Bureau (BBB).

It's a new year but some things never change. The BBB said scammers have been taking advantage of tax season for years. Each time, they add a new twist on their plot to snag your cash.

Watch out for their latest trend.

The BBB said scammers have posed as the IRS, sometimes with a fake badge number and name, even using technology to make their call appear to be from Washington, D.C.

Don't fall for it. They're trying to trick you into paying up or sharing personal information.

The IRS won't use email, text, or social media to initially contact you.

Another scam tactic is tax identity theft. The BBB said this happens when a scammer uses your social security number to file a tax return in your name to collect your refund.

If the IRS sends a written notice saying more than one tax return was filed under your name, be skeptical and file a report and check your banking and personal information.

Can we avoid this? Maybe. The BBB said our best shot is to file as soon as possible before scammers have time to reach out.

To report a tax scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.