First phase COVID-19 vaccination continues expanding around the state

PHOENIX (KVOA) ‒ On Friday the Arizona Department of Health Services announced in 80,000 people have been vaccinated so far, and the state expects the pace of vaccine distribution to increase.

In a news release, the department said the state plans, "to vaccinate much larger groups prioritized for upcoming phases of distribution, as more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are made available through the federal government."

According to the news release, rural counties and tribal governments receiving their allocations through the state have ramped up vaccination efforts following the holidays.

More vaccines are expected to reach more people after an Executive Order from Governor Ducey was signed to help expand access to vaccines, increase the rate of the vaccination, and streamline communication about how Arizonans can access a vaccination.

“...We can’t be satisfied when any dose of COVID-19 vaccine is in a freezer rather than protecting Arizonans," Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Service said in a news release. "ADHS and local partners are continuously working to increase access to vaccine and get more and more people vaccinated.”

The department said phase 1B of vaccine distribution, with teachers, childcare staff, protective services workers, and individuals 75 and older prioritized for the first doses, is expected to begin in most counties by late January. Then as more vaccine is made available to larger groups, distribution will be expanded to hundreds of vaccination providers registered by ADHS, with many more in the pipeline.