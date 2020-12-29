PHX FBI: Need Your Help Finding Alleged Sexual Assault, Homicide Suspect

PHOENIX (KVOA) - On Tuesday, local law enforcement officials asked the public for help to find a suspect in a cold case.

The Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, and FBI asked the public to help find potential victims and additional information about an alleged sexual offender and homicide suspect.

According to the FBI, the suspect, 53-year-old Lance David Ray was recently arrested in connection with three separate incidents in 2000.

In the Peoria incident, it is alleged that Ray kidnapped a 14-year-old, held him at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted him.

In the first of the two Phoenix Incidents, the charges allege that Ray kidnapped, bound, and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at gunpoint.

The other incident involved an 18-year-old male victim who was shot and killed after a struggle.

The FBI said this year D.N.A. evidence linked Ray to the crimes and in October he was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana, where he was visiting. Then he was extradited to Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

According to the FBI, an investigation is ongoing, and it is believed that more victims may exist.

Ray lived in the San Francisco, California area in the early 1990s before moving to Portland, Oregon in 1993. Then Ray lived in Oregon, Washington, and California until 1999, when he moved to Phoenix. He stayed there from 1999 to 2003. Then he moved back to California from 2003 to 2017 before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017.