Boston Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, who won eight NBA championships as a Celtics player in the 1960s and two more as the coach of the Boston teams that took the titles in 1984 and '86, has died.

He was 88. The Celtics said Jones’ family confirmed on Friday that he died at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

Jones is one of seven players in history to win championships in college and the pros along with an Olympic gold medal.