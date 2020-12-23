Two People Accused of Ballot Harvesting in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ (KVOA) - Two people have been accused of ballot harvesting in Yuma County according to the Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

On Wednesday, Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury indicted Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez, both of San Luis, Arizona, for 1 count each of Ballot Abuse, also known as “ballot harvesting.”

The indictment alleges that during the August 2020 Primary Election, Fuentes and Juarez knowingly collected four voted ballots from another person, in violation of Arizona law.

"The early ballots were deposited into a ballot box on Election Day, and were processed and counted by the Yuma County Recorder during the election," the AZ AG's office said in a news release. "Arizona law only provides for a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter to collect voted or unvoted early ballots from another person."



Ballot abuse under Arizona law is a class 6 felony and each defendant faces up to two years in prison and a $150,000 fine.