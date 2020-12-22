Southern Arizona doctors weigh in on COVID-19 virus mutation

TUCSON (KVOA) - United Kingdom officials say a mutation has been identified in the COVID-19 virus. The information is relatively new and the information is limited at this time.

The new strain of COVID-19 is showing to be more contagious but not more deadly.

Dr. Sudha Nagalingam is the medical director for El Rio's HIV and infectious Disease Clinic. Nagalingam said there are 23 different mutations in the COVID-19 virus. She told News 4 Tucson there is only one mutation that sticks out.

"It has shown t be a little more contagious and it does not show more illness or fatality," Nagalingham said. "It's something we should be keeping the eye on and other virus infections like influenza, that is when mutations occur and it will impair the body differently."

The information out of the UK and these changes are prompting questions, wondering if the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine become ineffective with more mutations?

Elizabeth Connick, a University of Arizona professor and chief of infection diseases said the mutations shouldn't affect the effectiveness of the vaccines.



"Right now, the vaccines that we have seem to be producing a number of antibodies, lets say the virus mutates at one point, you still have other points that will probably protect you," Connick said.

Both said it's important to remember this information is still new and still changing similar to the strains of the COVID-19 virus.