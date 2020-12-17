Man dies from COVID-19 the same day his brother receives vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - One local family is mourning after losing their father to COVID-19 on the same day his brother, a nurse in Nebraska, received the vaccine.

Joe Oxford was just 55 when he lost his life to COVID-19 on Tuesday. As his family honors and remembers him they want to make sure people continue to know that this virus is real and that behind every death is a person and their family.

"I know I have to be strong and I'm trying, but he was my hero, he was everything to me," said Josie Oxford, Joe's wife.

Joe received a heart transplant five years ago but due to rejection issues, he'd been in and out of the hospital since then.

After his wife, Josie, lost her job due to cuts stemming from the virus they no longer had insurance.

When he ran out of medication Joe spent over a month at the hospital and rehab center where they believe he contracted the virus.

"He had mentioned that there was a nurse that seemed to have been coughing," said Miranda Oxford, his daughter.

Shortly after he came home all seven family members began feeling symptoms. After being home for about a week, Joe was taken back to the hospital, where he then died.

"I kinda thought we had more time with him just because he was doing so well, so I'm still just kind of in disbelief," said Brandon Oxford, Joe's son.

Joe's brother is a nurse who got the vaccine the day his brother passed and as he deals with the loss he wants this story to be a lesson for others.

"All of this is for Joe because it was important to him and as a healthcare worker this is important to me that people realize the severity of the disease and the importance of the vaccine," said James Oxford.

As the family goes through the different stages of grief they also remember the man, father and husband Joe was to his family.

"He was the light of the room you know, he welcomed everybody that came into our home. They were apart of our family and so many people are taking it rough because my dad was like a second dad to them," said Miranda Oxford.

She added that her father wanted people to remember him alive and be happy when they do it and to not cry over him, instead, celebrate him.

There is a Gofundme set up for the family to help them pay for the expenses that you can find here.