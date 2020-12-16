Temporary grading options helping students succeed during a pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The struggle continues for parents, students and teachers going to school in a pandemic. For some, virtual school is a breeze and for others, it is far from it. As report cards come in, the letter "F" is becoming more common.

Students failing classes is not just happening here in Southern Arizona but all over the country. Some students are tired of doing school online. While others are struggling beyond the grade.

"There are kids who are normally A-B kids that are now C-D kids. Something is wrong," said President of Tucson Education Association Margaret Chaney.

If your child is in the Tucson Unified School District, you have seen the letter that said in part,

"Your student may have faced challenges during TUSD's remote learning, and their academic grades may not be reflective of their previous achievements."

So why is this? News 4 Tucson asked Chaney her thoughts from a teacher's perspective.

"On one hand you have the teachers frustrated because gee I gave you this time and you still did not do it then you have the kid and parent like yeah but there are all these other things going on in my life."

News 4 Tucson asked Dr. Sheri Bauman, her thoughts from a psychologist's perspective.

"Anxiety and depression are two things we are seeing."

Dr. Bauman said what takes place inside the home can do damage to a child mentally and educationally.

For example, a toxic environment, parents struggling to pay bills or just the pandemic taking a toll on them.

"We think they are not aware of things and we will talk quietly and they don't get it. nope, they are much smarter than we give them credit for."

So how do you try to fix this?

"We need to give these kids another option and give these kids another option," replied Chaney.

The solution? Temporary grading options.

"Say they are at 58%, that is an F. Most teachers I know of might look at that 58%, look at the effort that child made throughout the year and say you know I am doing to give them a D," said Chaney.

Now teachers can give students an "I" or "P."

"An "I" would be incomplete. My understanding is they would have to make up a certain amount of work in a certain amount of time that is agreed upon by the teacher, student and parent. Then if they do all those things, they can better their grade. They can get a passing grade," said Chaney.

Teachers said they feel the grading system will help their students succeed during these challenging times.

If your student is struggling mentally, there is a crisis line your students can text. A counselor will respond.

Text HOME to 741741