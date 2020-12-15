Freeze Warning issued December 15 at 3:39AM MST until December 15 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Freeze Warning issued December 15 at 3:39AM MST until December 15 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s.
* WHERE…Southeast Valley/Queen Creek and Northwest Pinal
County including Casa Grande, Maricopa, Chandler Heights, and
Queen Creek.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.