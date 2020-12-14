N4T Investigators- Scammers Look to Capitalize on COVID-19 Vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - You may want the COVID-19 vaccine but scammers want to seize the opportunity to take your cash. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said some may have already tried.

"It's hard to not fall for this scam because you're so hopeful to get a vaccine and that's really what they're preying on is that hope,” Sean Herdrick, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona said. "And you want it so bad, so want to believe it."

Be cautious, that's the message Department of Homeland Security investigators last month. They found more than 60-thousand websites suspected to be involved in COVID-19 related fraud. They said they have been working with the FBI, ICE, FDA and Border Patrol to stop these scams.

The BBB offers these tips; check every link and URL, make sure it ends in ".gov", ignore calls promising the vaccine right away, if you want to be one of the first to get it then check with your doctor, and if someone asks you to buy a vaccine online or in stores, don't fall for it as they are not currently sold through either.

But researchers at Check Point, a cybersecurity company said they are being sold on the dark web.

"They could either be stolen medication that is legitimate or and I think the more likely, they're fraudulent completely fake vaccines that they are just trying to pedal off to people who are scared,” Maya Levine, a Check Point software security engineer said.

That’s not all, Microsoft just reported attempted hacks from Russian and North Korean actors it says are attempting to use cyber attacks against lading U.S. pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.