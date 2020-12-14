Medical experts say Moderna COVID-19 vaccine looks promising

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials kicked off in late July. Now, five months later, experts said the results look promising.

"It does look like it will be very effective," explained Vaccine Trial Investigator Dr. John "Jack" McGettigan.

Dr. McGettigan has been behind the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials at Quality of Life Medical & Research Center in Tucson.

"So far the testimonials of people who were convinced they got the vaccine and they have been around a lot of people who have had COVID, unintentionally. Or you find out after the fact, and so far those reports have been very encouraging because they have not come down with it."

So far, 900 people have participated in the Moderna trials at the Tucson site.

"When I signed up for the vaccine, they said it was a double-blind study. They said they could not tell me which was which…You know, I have been on this trial for about four months now and I am still here," said Participant Frank Apodaca.

At first, he did not feel a thing.

"Then, the following morning, I woke up and was sore. Why am I sore? I have not been to the gym. I have not played basketball. Ooooh! I wonder if??"

Participants had to fill out a diary every day to see if there were any effects of the vaccine. A couple of weeks ago Apodaca tested positive for the antibodies.

"I was very scared. I was very joyful. I was excited. It was every emotion that was bombarding me at the same time."

Apodaca is a fiance, a dad and a grandpa. So why did he take a chance in this trial not knowing the outcome?

"We have to do it for each other. I know there is a light at the end of this tunnel."

The trial for Apodaca will continue for two years.

"Joking aside, friends have asked me if I have grown any tails yet. The answer to that question is no. I keep on looking," he laughed.

According to Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Moderna vaccine may be making its way to Pima County very soon.

"We have been told that the timeline is somewhere between December 21 and 23rd. Obviously, the dependency on that is the approval."

Dr. McGettigan told News 4 Tucson that more participants are needed for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials.

For more information, please call (520) 441.5573