COVID-19 vaccine ready to use in just days

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will receive the vaccine soon. At a meeting Monday, Dec. 12, the Pima County Health Department met to discuss the process of distribution to everyone.

The first round of vaccine will be available Thursday Dec. 17.

"We're excited and we ready to embark on this journey to ensure immunization to the COVID-19 pandemic," Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said. "We expect to get 11,000 in our first shipment. We want to remind people that doses are limited at the beginning. We do expect to receive additional doses throughout this month."

With limited supply, the distribution is split up into 3 tiers or stages. Group one is broken down into 3 sub-categories; 1A, 1B and 1C. 1A is comprised of healthcare professionals that work with COVID-19 positive patients daily for more than 15 minutes. It also includes long-term care faculty and staff.



"The current population for the tier 1A is around 67,000 people," Crystal Rambaud with Pima County said.

"We are only looking at 1A in December and we believe that will extend into the March period," Dr. Cullen said.

1B is made up of other healthcare workers and essential positions, like law enforcement and teachers. 1C is made up of high-risk individuals and anyone over the age of 65.



Stage 2 will be any remaining phase one and the start of the general population. That stage will be vaccinated around March. Stage 3 will be everyone else and that will be in early summer.

Officials said a big concern in the future is some of the public not wanting to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Rambaud said the vaccine has been checked with the same guidelines as other big-name vaccinations.



"They did not skip any of the steps for the approval. It went through the safety trials that other widely accepted vaccines go through," Rambuad said.

"Austin I'd like to respond to that as well, it's important to know you saw acceleration in the manufacturing of this. Not in clinical trial or testing," Dr. Cullen said.