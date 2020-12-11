Dense Fog Advisory issued December 11 at 6:25AM MST until December 11 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Visibility at or below one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Northwest Pinal County including communities such as

Casa Grande, Sacaton and Maricopa. Southeast valley including

Queen Creek. Portions of the west valley including Avondale and

Goodyear. South Mountain and Ahwatukee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.