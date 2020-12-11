Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory issued December 11 at 6:25AM MST until December 11 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Updated
Last updated today at 1:36 pm
6:25 am

* WHAT…Visibility at or below one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Northwest Pinal County including communities such as
Casa Grande, Sacaton and Maricopa. Southeast valley including
Queen Creek. Portions of the west valley including Avondale and
Goodyear. South Mountain and Ahwatukee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content