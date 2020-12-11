Dense Fog Advisory issued December 11 at 6:25AM MST until December 11 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Dense Fog Advisory issued December 11 at 6:25AM MST until December 11 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* WHAT…Visibility at or below one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Northwest Pinal County including communities such as
Casa Grande, Sacaton and Maricopa. Southeast valley including
Queen Creek. Portions of the west valley including Avondale and
Goodyear. South Mountain and Ahwatukee.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.