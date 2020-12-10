City of Tucson and RescueMeWellness offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

TUCSON (KVOA)—As cases rise locally, the City of Tucson is expanding its COVID-19 testing.

The city has partnered with RescueMeWellness, a local medical center, to offer free mobile testing.

RescueMeWellness will be taking its van on the road at several locations around town to provide saliva COVID-19 tests.

Don’t want a long swab up your nose? We’ve partnered with @RescueWellness to offer free #COVID19 saliva testing. They will be taking their van on the road to offer testing at various locations. No appointment needed. No insurance required. Just show up! pic.twitter.com/6lCiInAdhq — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) December 8, 2020

You can get a free test Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m at Reid Park on South Randolph Way.

As well as on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Pima County Youth Employment Center located at the Sentinel Building on Commerce Park Loop.

City officials say insurance is not required and you do not need an appointment to receive a test.