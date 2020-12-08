PHX FBI: Woman Federally Charged with Attempting to Carry a Weapon on an Aircraft

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The FBI announced that a woman attempted to pass through a TSA checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with the intent to board a commercial aircraft while carrying a folding knife concealed in her bra.

According to an FBI news release the incident happened on November 28, 2020.

The FBI said the 36-year old woman, Erine Aisha Robertson was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court, with Attempting to Carry a Weapon on an Aircraft in violation of 49 U.S.C Section 46505(b)(1).

The FBI said complaints and indictment are only accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.