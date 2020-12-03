N4T Investigators: Puppy Problem? Update

MARANA, A.Z. (KVOA) - We have new details about a Marana pet store whose puppy source is under investigation.

It's a story we first brought you back in October after Marana Animal Control asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to find out if the source of its puppies, Pet Connect Rescue in Joplin, Missouri has been acting as an unlicensed broker.

Last month you could buy puppies at Puppy World. This month, missing signs, covered windows and a locked door are all that's left of the shop.

An employee at a nearby store said it was there one day and gone the next.

The owner ended the lease early, according to Marana Animal Control, who doesn't know why.

"It potentially could have something to do with the USDA agreeing to look at the source of their puppies in Joplin, Missouri,” Bill Lorefice a spokesperson for Marana Animal Control said.

The owner doesn't owe anyone an explanation for the move. Animal Control said the store's in good standing but the USDA is still investigating the source of its pups.

"I can't say for sure that there's a direct correlation between one and the other there..." Lorefice said. "There were some protests and some things that were happening so it could be a combination after everything they just decided this wasn't the market for them to be in."

SPEAK, an animal activist group said they protested the store on November 7th and not long after, it was gone.

"We were out there to educate people and warn them about doing business...” Gary Vella, a member of SPEAK said.

Vella said protesters' concerns stemmed from allegations in a lawsuit, claiming the source of the store's pups, Pet Connect Rescue in Joplin, is operating as, “an illegal puppy mill."

What caused the move?

The News 4 Tucson Investigators did some digging and found a civil complaint against Puppy World. It was filed this summer by a company called Cordova Financial, which said it mistakenly gave Puppy World over $172,000 while thinking it was another company with a similar name. According to the complaint, Puppy World has refused to give the money back. The complaint is making its way through the court system.

We don't know if the case has anything to do with the shop closing its doors. We tried to find out by calling numbers we believe to be linked to the owner but received no response.

We also called and emailed a lawyer who according to court documents is representing Puppy World's owner in Cordova's case, hoping for answers but he never got back to us either.

Lorefice said Puppy World does not need to report a change of address because it is not under investigation, the source of its puppies is. He said the USDA told Marana Animal Control it expects to have an update on its investigation by the end of this month. We'll bring you those details as soon as we have them.

