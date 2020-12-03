Freeze Warning issued December 3 at 2:14AM MST until December 4 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.