BBB Tip: How to spot a fake social media account

(KVOA) - On Thursday the Better Business Bureau (BBB) released a warning to consumers about fake social media accounts.

"Fake social media accounts can promote phony products, spread scams and even share lies and misinformation," the BBB said in a news release.

However, there are ways to spot a fake account before falling for a potential scam.

The BBB suggests people look closely at the content of the account.

"Scammers and spreaders of false information often fill their feeds with stock images, memes or other recycled images that are not original. They may use profile pictures that are not of an actual person, or simply an avatar," the BBB said.

Consumers should look out for accounts with no original images, posts that contain no written content at all, or written content with many spelling or grammatical errors. The BBB said these could be signs of a fake account as well.

The BBB said consumers should analyze the transparency of the account by asking themselves who runs it.

"If an account profile is little more than generic phrases, quotes, or introductions, with no specifics about a person’s name, occupation, or background, you may have stumbled across a fake account," the BBB said.

Some fake social media accounts are able to buy their followers and likes by purchasing social media engagements so it is important to inspect the quality of their followers' interactions. You can also tell if an account may have bought its followers if the follower-to-engagement ratio is off.

"This means that, at first glance, their account appears to have many real followers. However, these purchased fans and followers typically leave comments unrelated to the post, comments that are just emojis, and multiple comments from a single individual that aren’t part of a conversation," the BBB said. "Even real accounts inevitably gather a few fake followers, but if the bulk of the engagement looks fake, steer clear.

You can also check if an account is real by seeing if it is a verified user.

"If you want to follow someone who is famous or influential, make sure they have a legitimate, verified badge on their profile," the BBB said.

You can check the FAQ section of each social media network separately to know what the verification badge should look like and where it should be in the account. Accounts without verification are potentially owned by imposters.

The BBB warned that accounts designed to spread misinformation or sway political opinions often promote one-sided viewpoints that border on extremism.

"If an account posts only one-sided political theories and ideals, never revealing information about the person posting, you may be dealing with a troll," the BBB said.

Finally, watch out for fake reveiws.

"If an account provides only extremely positive or negative reviews of a brand, without giving any specifics on the company or its products, it’s probably not real," the BBB said. "Fake social media accounts are also a favorite tool of scammers. If a social media account repeatedly shares the same link in a short period of time or if the account shares a link with incorrect information about where it leads, it’s probably a scam."

Remember to only click links you trust, otherwise, you could fall victim to a phishing scam and download malware onto your device.