DOJ: Arizona Adoption Attorney Sentenced To Prison For Illegal Alien Smuggling For Financial Gain

Fayetteville, Arkansas (KVOA) – On Tuesday the U.S. Department of Justice announced that an Arizona adoption attorney was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for smuggling illegal aliens.

The attorney, Paul Petersen is a 45year old man from Mesa.

The DOJ said he was sentenced Tuesday to 72 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a fine and court costs totaling $105,100.00 for Conspiracy to Smuggle Illegal Aliens for Commercial Advantage and Private Financial Gain.

The DOJ said Petersen, among other things, orchestrated the travel of several pregnant women from the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the Western District of Arkansas. The purpose of this travel was for Petersen to arrange the adoption of their children by families living in the United States.

He used credit card accounts that he controlled to purchase airline tickets for several women, all citizens of the RMI who did not have official authorization to enter or reside in the United States, to travel from the RMI to the Western District of Arkansas.

"This travel arranged and funded by Petersen was in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act because the women were all citizens of the RMI and were not eligible for admission into the United States under the terms of the Compact," the DOJ said in a news release.

The DOJ said according to the State of Arkansas Circuit Court records, the families who adopted these children paid Petersen significant sums of money for him to act as a legal facilitator of the adoptions. Witnesses said Petersen’s co-conspirators offered the women $10,000 to induce them to travel to the United States and consent to the adoptions.

The DOJ said federal grand jury indicted Petersen in October 2019, and he plead in June.

The DOJ said Petersen is a licensed attorney who practices law in Arizona, Utah, and Arkansas.