Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 3:01AM MST until November 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…East to southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected. Locally higher gusts possible in and near gaps

and canyons.

* WHERE…Eastern Pima County, Eastern Pinal County, Northern

Santa Cruz County, Northern Cochise County, Southern and

Western Graham County and far southern Greenlee County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Not everyone in the advisory area will

see winds this strong as this event will be more localized

which is typical during east to southeast wind events.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.