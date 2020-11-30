Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 1:44AM MST until November 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River and Apache

Junction/Gold Canyon.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Portions of

Highway 87 and U.S. Highway 60 may be affected. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.