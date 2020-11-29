Wind Advisory issued November 29 at 2:08PM MST until November 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Wind Advisory issued November 29 at 2:08PM MST until November 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River and Apache
Junction/Gold Canyon.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Portions of
Highway 87 and Highway 60 may be affected. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.