Pima County Requests Voluntary Curfew, Will People Abide?

TUCSON (KVOA) - The lights were on and music was playing but one thing was missing... people. Tuscon’s bar scene was nearly nonexistent. It was the first Friday night under Pima County’s voluntary curfew.

County government and health officials have asked people to abide by the curfew until at least December 31st.



"This is more serious than it's ever been since the beginning of this pandemic in this community,” Pima County’s Dr. Francisco Garcia said.

That's why on Monday, the county requested people “observe a voluntary curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.” It has been implemented to hopefully slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases have been rising in our community. However, not everyone sees the point.

"Whether you go out to a restaurant during the middle of the day or during the lunch hour, like it's going to be just as packed,” Natalie Stephens, a restaurant-goer said.

Other people have been supportive of the curfew.

"I frequently stay out after 10 but I would abide by it if that's the right thing to do and right now with the numbers going up it makes sense,” Stephanie Hammond, a restaurant-goer said.

As restaurants and bars have already been requiring masks and social distancing, some people said they are capable of assessing the risk of going out, without the government’s help.

"You know what you're getting yourself into, personally. I think just be safe, wear a mask, six feet apart,” Manny Bermudez, a restaurant-goer said.

The curfew is voluntary and the people News 4 Tucson talked to said that’s how it should stay. Health officials said they're calling on the good hearts of people to make the right choice.

