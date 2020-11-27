FBI: Hualapai Tribe Member Charged Federally for Assault

(KVOA) - On Wednesday, the FBI announced in a news release that a member of the Hualapai Indian Tribe was federally charged for assault.

According to the FBI, on November 10, 2020, Rae Ashley Paya was indicted for kidnapping, robbery, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon. That incident occurred on September 27, 2020, within the confines of the Hualapai Indian Reservation.

The FBI said Paya was arrested by Hualapai Nation Police Department and the FBI on November 5, 2020.

Paya was also charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court. However, the FBI said complaints and indictments are only accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.