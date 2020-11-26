This Year’s Black Friday Shopping is Unlike Any Other

TUCSON (KVOA) - This year has been unlike any other and Thanksgiving night was no different. Many big box stores were closed. Any other year, a crowd of people would be outside waiting to get their hands on Black Friday deals.

"Normally I like to do a little bit of in-person Black Friday shopping", J.D. Bulter, a Southern Arizonan said. “But this year with the coronavirus, it's just not a chance I'm willing to take."

Closed signs were on many stores in Southern Arizona, and superstores were also shutdown. People said this year, time with loved ones, in person or virtually is enough to be thankful for.

"...not taking those things for granted, the family time, things like that,” Trent Daigle, a Southern Arizonan said.

The holiday spirit may not be the only motive for skipping out on shopping. Pima County has asked people to follow a voluntary curfew, staying in between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

"Please, please, as much as you can, avoid being out in public spaces,” Dr. Franciso Garica at Pima County said.

And even if you wanted to shop most stores won’t open until Friday.

News 4 Tucson visited a dozen stores in Tucson and Oro Valley and only saw people at one of them. One man outside the store said he's been camping outside the store since Tuesday. When it opens Friday morning he said he plans to snag a Playstation 5.

But as the pandemic persists local health officials have encouraged people to stay home.

"...especially if you are not able to use a mask,” Dr. Garcia said. “...especially if you are not able to maintain distance."

In a statement to News 4 Tucson, a spokesperson for the county said, "The point of the curfew is to discourage social gathering at night – bars and parties, primarily. People who intend to go shop early on Friday are encouraged to wear a mask, keep their distance, wash or sanitize their hands and avoid crowds. If they can, stay home and shop online, or use curbside delivery.”