Authorities crack down on seatbelt use during the holidays

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is continuing their holiday push to get southern Arizona drivers to buckle up when they head out.

From now through Nov. 29, PCSD says they will be taking a "no-excuses approach" to seatbelt enforcement.

That means deputies will be busy writing citations both day and night.

According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018, there were 9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

The annual holiday 'Click it or Ticket' enforcement campaign is funded by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.