Pima County jail hit with COVID-19 outbreak

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - From day one, there has always been a possibility COVID-19 could make its way into the jail and since March, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has been prepared just in case that happens. Now, it has.

News 4 Tucson spoke to the Pima County Jail Captain Sean Stewart. He said 43 inmates have been tested for The Coronavirus and 25 so far have tested positive. Some are showing symptoms while others are not.

Deputies and staff who have been exposed are being quarantined.

A couple deputies have tested positive. The jail staff said protocols have been in place and are now being executed.

"So, to be prepared for that, we had these housing units ready for this scenario. We worked out with our medical providers to put a nurse in the unit when this happened to keep a closer eye on these individuals during this time," explained Capt. Stewart.

Captain Stewart went on to say, they will retest those who tested negative just to make sure they really do not have the COVID-19 virus.