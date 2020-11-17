American Legion bartender exposes Green Valley members

GREEN VALLEY (KVOA) - American Legion Post 66 is the third largest Post in Arizona. They have around 3,000 members. An internal email obtained by News 4 Tucson said, if members were at the Post on Tuesday, November 10, they were potentially exposed to the Coronavirus through a bartender.

"She worked Tuesday and I guess she was not feeling good. But as soon as she told us the next morning, my Post Manager we are closing down. No, if ands or buts about it, said American Legion Post 66, Commander Wayne Ferriera.

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter asked Ferriera if he knows how many people were infected by the bartender.

"We have a few people who have it. How many people? I do not know. I really do not know. I cannot tell you if it is 14, 16 or eight. I really do not know the number," said Ferriera.

The Pima County Health Department said, whether it is a business or organization, it is important to follow CDC guidelines.

"If they are attending events that are small in numbers, we do all the important pieces of social distancing, being in smaller numbers, and wearing masks," Pima County Health Department Paula Mandel.

Ferriera said, they do that and more.

"To come into our Post, no matter what people are saying, you have to wear a mask to come in. We check your temperature. We ask you four or five different questions. We just added have you been out of the state because of the problems that have been going on…From going through this process, some people don't like what we are doing and think it is a bunch of baloney that we are shutting down and it is not real. I keep telling them, it is not real. We are not closing down because we want to. It is just to keep people safe."

Post 66 will be closed for another week and Ferriera advises members to get tested if they were at Post 66 last Tuesday.