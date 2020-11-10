Local doctors hopeful after promising Pfizer vaccine news

TUCSON (KVOA) - A potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough after big pharma giant Pfizer said Monday its vaccine is 90 percent effective.

Dr. Liz Connik is an infectious disease specialist at the University of Arizona.

"It's incredibly encouraging that the Pfizer vaccine worked," Connick, a professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, said. "I think it bodes well for all the vaccines that they may all be successful which will be successful."

Connick said UArizona College of Medicine has not participated in vaccine trials, but it is on the frontlines of COVID-19 research including a study that's about to launch as part of Operation Warp Speed.

"To test monoclonal antibodies for people who don't need hospitalization, but are sick with COVID-19 with the hope that we might prevent people from getting so sick that they have to go to the hospital," Connick said.

Dr. Christian Moher runs Escalera Health, a clinic in Tucson.

He believes a vaccine will not be widely available for at least another six to eight months.

"The deployment of the vaccine is going to be a challenge for us as a country as we try to figure out how to prioritize who's going to receive the vaccine," Moher said.

The latest from Pfizer comes as the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,434 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday alone.

"These numbers are real," Moher said. "They represent real people and real families. We are excited about the vaccine. No one is more excited than the health care professionals who are dealing with this on a daily basis, but we cannot let off the gas right now. We need to protect ourselves and our families and our community."

"Hold on," Connick said. "Hold on until you can get vaccinated and continue to mask and continue to social distance."