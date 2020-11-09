Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:53AM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties,

Galiuro, Pinaleno, Catalina and Rincon Mountains above 7000

feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Backcountry travel or

recreation could be hazardous.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio

stations…or your cable television service provider for updates

on this Winter Storm.