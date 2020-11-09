Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:53AM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:53AM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties,
Galiuro, Pinaleno, Catalina and Rincon Mountains above 7000
feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Backcountry travel or
recreation could be hazardous.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio
stations…or your cable television service provider for updates
on this Winter Storm.